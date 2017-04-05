2-Year-Old Wins the Internet With Awesome Response to Cashier Who Questioned Her Choice of Doll

Image zoom Radu Bercan/Shutterstock

A 2-year-old girl named Sophia has proven that sometimes, even really little kids are far smarter than adults. And more socially aware.

Her parents, Nick and Brandi Benner, took little Sophia to a local Target store in South Carolina and told her she could pick out something special as a prize for mastering potty training. Her mom wasn't surprised when her doll-obsessed daughter picked, well, another doll. When the family got up to the register to pay for Sophia's present, though, the cashier questioned her purchase. It was how the toddler answered her that is now winning the Internet.

"While we were checking out, the cashier asked Sophia if she was going to a birthday party. We both gave her a blank stare," Benner recounts in a Facebook post. "She then pointed to the doll and asked Sophia if she picked her out for a friend. Sophia continued to stare blankly and I let the cashier know that she was a prize for Sophia being fully potty trained."

The cashier then had the gall to say to the little girl, "Are you sure this is the doll you want, honey?"

According to her mom, Sophia replied, "Yes, please!"

In the post, Benner recounts how the cashier then replied, "But she doesn't look like you. We have lots of other dolls that look more like you." Before Benner could respond, Sophia said, according to her mama, "Yes, she does. She's a doctor like I'm a doctor. And I'm a pretty girl and she's a pretty girl. See her pretty hair? And see her stethoscope?"

Oh, snap!

"This experience just confirmed my belief that we aren't born with the idea that color matters. Skin comes in different colors just like hair and eyes and every shade is beautiful," Benner concludes her post.

Standing "O" all around for little Sophia!

Melissa Willets is a writer/blogger and soon-to-be mom of 4. Find her on Facebook where she chronicles her life momming under the influence. Of yoga.