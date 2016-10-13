31 Nights of Halloween Is Back: Here's the Movie Lineup
Are your kids getting amped for Halloween? Count down to the 31st with 31 days of spooky movies.
Have no fear: Your annual movie marathon "31 Nights of Halloween" is back to haunt your days once again.
From October 1 through October 31, the network will be broadcasting Halloween-themed movies almost non-stop.
The lead-up to the big day itself includes such classics as Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown, as well as newer favorites like Iron Man. The films also vary widely on the scary spectrum, from Scooby-Doo for the younger crowd to Sleepy Hallow for older kids ready to brave the tale of the Headless Horseman.
We're feeling some costume inspiration coming on already and there's still a week before the movies start airing! (And who doesn't want to trick-or-treat with their kiddo while dressed as a throwback-to-the-90s witch?)
Some Halloween highlights include:
October 1
Zombieland
October 2
ParaNorman
October 3
Edward Scissorhands
October 4
Hook
October 5
Goosebumps
October 6
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
October 7
Ghostbusters (1984)
October 8
Iron Man
October 9
The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
October 10
Toy Story of TERROR!
October 11
The Nightmare Before Christmas
October 12
Scream
October 13
Monsters Inc
October 14
Matilda
October 15
The Addams Family (1991)
October 16
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
October 17
R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
October 18
National Treasure
October 19
Ghostbusters
October 20
Ghostbusters II
October 21
Addams Family Values
October 22
Scared Shrekless
October 23
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
October 24
The Haunted Mansion (2003)
October 25
Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
October 26
Scooby-Doo
October 27
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
October 28
The Nightmare Before Christmas
October 29
Hotel Transylvania
October 30
The Corpse Bride
October 31
Hocus Pocus
If you're dedicated (or have unlimited time every day), you could hypothetically watch a different Halloween movie on every day of October. And just in case you're worried about missing your fave, Hocus Pocus will run 27 times over the 31 days leading up to the best holiday of the year.
Check out the full spooktacular schedule on Freeform's website.
