Have no fear: Your annual movie marathon "31 Nights of Halloween" is back to haunt your days once again.

From October 1 through October 31, the network will be broadcasting Halloween-themed movies almost non-stop.

The lead-up to the big day itself includes such classics as Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown, as well as newer favorites like Iron Man. The films also vary widely on the scary spectrum, from Scooby-Doo for the younger crowd to Sleepy Hallow for older kids ready to brave the tale of the Headless Horseman.

We're feeling some costume inspiration coming on already and there's still a week before the movies start airing! (And who doesn't want to trick-or-treat with their kiddo while dressed as a throwback-to-the-90s witch?)

Some Halloween highlights include:

October 1

Zombieland

October 2

ParaNorman

October 3

Edward Scissorhands

October 4

Hook

October 5

Goosebumps

October 6

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

October 7

Ghostbusters (1984)

October 8

Iron Man

October 9

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

October 10

Toy Story of TERROR!

October 11

The Nightmare Before Christmas

October 12

Scream

October 13

Monsters Inc

October 14

Matilda

October 15

The Addams Family (1991)

October 16

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

October 17

R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

October 18

National Treasure

October 19

Ghostbusters

October 20

Ghostbusters II

October 21

Addams Family Values

October 22

Scared Shrekless

October 23

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

October 24

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

October 25

Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

October 26

Scooby-Doo

October 27

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

October 28

The Nightmare Before Christmas

October 29

Hotel Transylvania

October 30

The Corpse Bride

October 31

Hocus Pocus

If you're dedicated (or have unlimited time every day), you could hypothetically watch a different Halloween movie on every day of October. And just in case you're worried about missing your fave, Hocus Pocus will run 27 times over the 31 days leading up to the best holiday of the year.

Check out the full spooktacular schedule on Freeform's website.