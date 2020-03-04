Everything Kids

Parents Hire Bigfoot for Child's Birthday Party—and the Kids Were Terrified
One mom decided to invite Bigfoot to her daughter's sixth birthday party and a hilarious video shows just how scared the young guests were.
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Doesn't Go Anywhere Without This Top-Rated, Spill-Proof Cup
The popular sippy cup is currently on sale at Amazon.
Parents Share the Most Embarrassing Thing Their Kid Said Out Loud in Public
Get a kick out of the hilarious—not to mention super embarrassing—scenarios these kiddos have put their parent in.
Viral Photo Series Shows Kids Crying for the Most Hilarious Reasons
The Facebook page Thunder Dungeon shared a series of images under the caption, "Reasons why my tiny human is crying."
Twitter's Descriptions of Kids in 4 Words Are as Accurate as They Are Adorable
#KidsIn4Words is trending on Twitter, with users all over the globe sharing their concisest summations of L.O.s.
This Parent's Explanation to a Child About Non-Binary Gender Is Goals
Artist Jay Jackson tweeted about their colleague's conversation with a child about how some people don't identify as a boy or a girl.