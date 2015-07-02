What can I do to help my 3-year-old learn that he cannot have everything his way?

A: It is not unusual for children of 2 or 3 to have angry "tantrums"--reactions of yelling, throwing things, hitting, and general loss of control. It is good to search for something in the child's life that may have changed--as you yourself has suggested--since often tantrums are a response to new elements that throw the youngster for a loop: a new sibling, change in caregivers, or emotional events at home. But oftentimes there is nothing particular that parents can identify that has set the tantrums into motion. The "change" may be that the child himself is maturing, and has new ideas a new worries; the child suddenly understands more about the way the world actually works, and feels suddenly less in control and less secure because of this. It is part of growing.