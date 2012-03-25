10 Ways to Say "No" Without Saying No

Sometimes "no" isn't enough to communicate possible danger. Instead, use other strong adjectives or verbs with a tone of urgency to convey a sense of urgency. "Parents forget that they have to work hard at the positive communication they have with kids for the negative to be effective," Dr. Ricker says. She suggests parents communicate danger by "raising their voice, shaking their finger or even looking scared." This means that if your toddler is about to put his hand on the stove—even when it's not in use—express your fear with alarming phrases and move him to a safer place immediately.

Mike Mitchell is a freelance writer by hobby and full-time copywriter by trade. He's written for the Chicago Sun-Times, Southtown Star, and Naperville Sun. He's the father of a toddler.