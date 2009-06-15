Preschooler Attitude Adjustments

At-Home Headache: Your child shared beautifully during preschool, but now he refuses to give his little sister a turn with his trains.

Teacher Tip: Instead of telling a 3-year-old that he must share, ask if he'll take turns. "Say, 'I see you don't want your sister to touch your trains right now, but will you let her play with them when you're done?'" suggests Johanna Booth-Miner, a director at Live & Learn Early Learning Center, in Lee, New Hampshire. This approach gives your child a sense of control: He gets a chance to use the toy for a while, and he'll (you hope) feel better about handing it over when he's ready. If he still says "No," try giving him a time limit: "Wow, I see you're really having fun with that train. You can play with it for five more minutes, and then your sister gets to use it." Be sure to give him a one-minute warning before his time is up.