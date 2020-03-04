Time Outs

Sometimes the best way to cool off a child that is exhibiting bad behavior is with a time out. Here you'll learn how to effectively use time outs with toddlers and preschoolers, and see why some experts don't believe in giving time outs at all.

Most Recent

North West Turned Her Time-Out Into a Spa Day, and It's Kind of Brilliant
Instead of stewing in her room, the 3-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West headed into her bathroom for a major spa sesh.
Common Time-Out Mistakes and How to Solve Them
Could this classic discipline technique actually make the situation worse? Learn what experts recommend, including a new and improved five-step technique for giving time-outs.
The Crucial Time Out Mistake You're Probably Making
A new study says many parents aren't using time-outs effectively.
6 Successful Time-Out Tactics
Whether it's your first attempt at using this method of discipline, or you've tried and been unsuccessful in the past, these pointers will help make time-outs effective.
The Truth About Time-Out
A child in the throes of the terrible twos unquestionably needs limits. Is time-out the best way to set them?
Rethinking Time-Outs
Why they're not always the best solution for your child.
More Time Outs

Why Time-Out Is Out
Six experts explain why one of the most popular discipline tactics is also one of the most misused.
How to Give Time-Outs That Really Work
The whys and hows of executing an effective time-out.
