14 Temper Tantrum Tricks from Real Parents

"My 22-month-old throws tantrums that can last up to—yikes!—20 minutes. We've taught her some words in sign language, but if she wants something like a movie, she won't know how to ask for it— and still freaks out. So I say, 'Show me what you want,' and then I see if she'll point to it. It's not always obvious, but with a little time and practice you begin to communicate better. If she points to her older brother, for example, that usually means that he's snatched something away from her, and I can ask him to give it back. I can't tell you how many awful, drawn-out meltdowns we've avoided this way!"

- Melanie Pelosi, West Windsor, New Jersey