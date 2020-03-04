Temper Tantrums

Does your kid throw tantrums when he doesn't get his way? Don't worry. That's often how kids respond. It's quite normal. But temper tantrums can be really stressful and frustrating for parents too.If you find yourself trying to cope with angry outbursts, try these tips to prevent a meltdown.

How to Deal with Toddler Temper Tantrums
Temper tantrums can make you question your parenting technique, but they're actually a normal part of toddlerhood. Read about the causes of toddler tantrums, and learn how to deal with the most common types of misbehavior.
How to Handle Baby Temper Tantrums
Is your child having temper tantrums before turning one? Dr. William Sears shares advice for handling baby mood swings.
How to Make a Glitter Jar—And Why Your Toddler Needs One
In the same way that adults meditate, a child can use this clever craft when she gets overwhelmed.
Mom Shamed For Her Child's Tantrum Reminds Us to Choose Kindness Over Criticism
We all needed this viral post to remind us that one comment is all it takes to break someone down, while a single kind act can build us up.
Even Royal Toddlers Have Meltdowns, as Princess Charlotte Proves
Think you're the only parent who has to deal with tantrums? Think again. New photos prove even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have the occasional parenting snag. 
How This Dad and Granddad Handled Their Toddler's Public Tantrum Is #Goals
Justin Baldoni shared a snapshot of the moment he refused to be embarrassed by his daughter's temper tantrum on the floor of Whole Foods, along with a message for other parents.
This Kids' Airport Tantrum Turned into a Full-Blown Disney Sing-along
One little girl's meltdown somehow led an entire airport waiting area to burst into song. Luckily, a fellow traveler live-tweeted the entire epic scenario.
Why Are People So Mad About the Way Snooki Handled Her Son's Tantrum?
The former "Jersey Shore" star got mom-shamed on Instagram for seeming to ignore her kid's fit while she took a selfie. But was she really in the wrong?
10 Reasons Your Toddler's Tantrum Is Actually a Good Thing
Dad's Post Nails the Struggle of Taking Kids Out to Eat
We Are All Drew Barrymore When Her Daughter Throws an Epic Tantrum at Disney World
Get Ready: Kristen Bell's Take on Toddler Tantrums Is About to Change Everything

Are You Expecting Too Much From Your Toddler?

A national survey shows most parents believe their toddlers have the capacity for more control of their emotions than is developmentally possible at their age.

9 Ways to Prevent a Meltdown—Your Kid's and Yours, Too
Very Bad Behavior
1-Minute Discipline Magic
14 Temper Tantrum Tricks from Real Parents
Is Your Child a Public Menace?
Dealing with Violent Temper Tantrums
How to Prevent Temper Tantrums
Understanding Your 2-Year-Old's Mood Swings
