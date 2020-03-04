How to Deal with Toddler Temper Tantrums
Temper tantrums can make you question your parenting technique, but they're actually a normal part of toddlerhood. Read about the causes of toddler tantrums, and learn how to deal with the most common types of misbehavior.
How to Handle Baby Temper Tantrums
Is your child having temper tantrums before turning one? Dr. William Sears shares advice for handling baby mood swings.
How to Make a Glitter Jar—And Why Your Toddler Needs One
In the same way that adults meditate, a child can use this clever craft when she gets overwhelmed.
Mom Shamed For Her Child's Tantrum Reminds Us to Choose Kindness Over Criticism
We all needed this viral post to remind us that one comment is all it takes to break someone down, while a single kind act can build us up.
Even Royal Toddlers Have Meltdowns, as Princess Charlotte Proves
Think you're the only parent who has to deal with tantrums? Think again. New photos prove even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have the occasional parenting snag.
How This Dad and Granddad Handled Their Toddler's Public Tantrum Is #Goals
Justin Baldoni shared a snapshot of the moment he refused to be embarrassed by his daughter's temper tantrum on the floor of Whole Foods, along with a message for other parents.