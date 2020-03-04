Dad's Shocking Facebook Post Offering 'Free' Spankings Is Going Viral
The father of five named Dwayne Stamper went viral recently for taking to Facebook to offer "free ass whoopins!"
Spanking Is Linked to Dating Violence Later in Life, According to a New Study
Kids who are disciplined with spanking are more likely to be violent toward dating partners, says a study published in the Journal of Pediatrics.
Whoa: France Just Made Spanking Illegal
Thanks to a new law, corporal punishment is illegal across the entire country.
Good News: Spanking Is on the Decline
A new study finds less parents are spanking children.
You Won't Believe How Many Kids Are Still Paddled in Alabama Public Schools
New data reveals that a frightening number of kids are being hit by educators in this Southern state. And guess what? This form of punishment is totally legal!
Spanking Is Not Effective, the American Academy of Pediatrics Advises
New research looks at the negative effects, both short-term and long-term, of spanking children.