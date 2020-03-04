Spanking

Spanking: Some parents swear by it, some swear never to do it. Which side of the fence are you on?Here you'll gain perspective from both sides about this touchy subject.

Dad's Shocking Facebook Post Offering 'Free' Spankings Is Going Viral
The father of five named Dwayne Stamper went viral recently for taking to Facebook to offer "free ass whoopins!"
Spanking Is Linked to Dating Violence Later in Life, According to a New Study
Kids who are disciplined with spanking are more likely to be violent toward dating partners, says a study published in the Journal of Pediatrics.
Whoa: France Just Made Spanking Illegal
Thanks to a new law, corporal punishment is illegal across the entire country.
Good News: Spanking Is on the Decline
A new study finds less parents are spanking children.
You Won't Believe How Many Kids Are Still Paddled in Alabama Public Schools
New data reveals that a frightening number of kids are being hit by educators in this Southern state. And guess what? This form of punishment is totally legal!
Spanking Is Not Effective, the American Academy of Pediatrics Advises
New research looks at the negative effects, both short-term and long-term, of spanking children.
7 Ways to Stop Yourself From Spanking
Research shows that spanking may lead to aggression, antisocial behavior, and mental-health problems for children. Use these no-spank alternatives to get a handle on your child's behavior.
Who Would Spank a Baby?! Why Spanking Sucks, at Any Age
The Great Spanking Debate
Parents Should Not Be Spanking Their Kids, and Here's Why
Spanking: Which Side of the Fence Are You On?
Alternatives to Spanking
