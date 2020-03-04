Improper Behavior

Some things are just not okay. If you're working on improving bad behaviors such as biting, hitting, cursing, and more, try these ideas and strategies.

Most Recent

Ohio Dad Makes Daughter Walk 5 Miles to School in 36-Degree Weather After She Bullied Classmate
"A lot of children today feel that the things their parents do for them is a right and not a privilege, such as parents taking their children to school in the morning."
Chrissy Teigen Fans Tell Hilarious Tales About Their 'Mean Kids'
When Luna started lashing out, the model mama asked other parents on Twitter to share their own mean-kid stories.
Just Ignore It: 3 Tips to Stop the Antics
The easiest way to make the antics stop: Act as if you don’t even notice them, says one expert.
Managing Morning Mayhem and Winning Bedtime Battles
Your child has infinite filibuster tactics to avoid being rushed out the door or whisked off to bed. But these wise ideas are sure to bring a calmer a.m. and p.m.
Mom's Viral Post Asks Us to Stop Assuming Violent Kids Come from Violent Homes
"Some of us just got a weird one," she says.
Ashton Kutcher’s Tot Said the F-Word, and His Reaction Was Perfect
So, did baby Wyatt learn her cursing from dad Ashton Kutcher or mom Mila Kunis?
More Improper Behavior

Boy Dive-bombs Bride's Dress in This Hilarious Wedding Video
A tiny passenger hitching a ride on her wedding-dress train is probably not how this bride imagined her walk down the aisle.
Yikes! Toddler Calls 911 for Fashion Emergency
This 2-year-old must have been having a major wardrobe malfunction.
Yikes! 3-Year-Old Turns Little Sister Into 'Zebra' Using Permanent Marker
4 Preschool Problems—Solved!
Back-Talk Boot Camp: Stop the Sass
Very Bad Behavior

Girls Can Overcome Bullying More Than Boys With Mom's Help

All Improper Behavior

Stop Your Preschooler From Hitting and Biting
Frequent Tylenol Use in Pregnancy May Carry Risks
Early Behavior Interventions May Prevent Later Substance Abuse
Siblings of Disabled Kids Face Mental Health Risks
Breastfed Babies May Have Lower ADHD Risk
Debate Over 'Spoiling' Children Continues
Study: Fathers' Depression Raises Risk of Childhood Emotional, Behavioral Issues
BPA in Pregnant Women Could Lead to Behavioral Issues in Girls
Study: Fast-Paced Puberty Linked to Behavior Problems
Study: 'Late-Talking' Toddlers Suffer No Lasting Problems
How To Handle A Potty Mouth
Why Toddlers Make Messes
Toddlers Behaving Badly
Age-by-Age Guide to Lying: How to Teach Kids About Honesty
Does Your Child Need a Mood Makeover?
How to Respond to a Cursing Toddler
How to Handle Aggressive Toddler and Preschooler Behavior
How to Stop a Toddler from Biting
Dos and Don'ts for Curing the Biting Phase
Smart Discipline Strategies
Handling Your Toddler's Not-So-Nice Habits
Not in Public: How to Curb Inappropriate Behavior
Dr. Alan Greene on Throwing Fits
Toddler's Declaration of Independence
Why Are Toddlers So Moody?
Load More
