How do I get my 1-year-old to stop throwing things on the floor?

A: Time will fix this--there is nothing that you can do about it and nothing that you should do. Every baby throws everything on the floor for a while. It is your daughter's way of working out, in her body and in her mind, the amazing puzzle of how things come and go. This is a huge discovery for infants who were recently helpless, since they now have the extraordinary capacity to control mobile phones, toys, and bowls of cereal by dumping them on the floor! It is a joyous and important activity, even though it often makes a mess for parents. You can share in her joy and still make it easier for yourself by placing certain objects out of her reach.