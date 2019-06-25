Discipline & Behavior

It's not easy to discipline your child. But it's important. Our tips and advice can help you handle temper tantrums, set healthy limits, manage power struggles, and discipline with love. Keep the peace, and change both of your behavior for the better. Here you'll learn to discipline your preschooler while still encouraging her independence.

Jenny Mollen: 'I Stopped Making Empty Threats to My Kids and It Paid Off'

It’s easy to threaten our kids with consequences. It’s a lot harder to follow through. In an exclusive for Parents magazine, Jenny Mollen, actress, author, and wife to Jason Biggs, explains the day that all changed for her.
Some Kids Really Are More Difficult—Here's Why it Happens and How to Deal

It’s something few people talk about: Some kids are just harder than others. Parents who’ve been there speak candidly about the challenges, the self-doubt, and a protective love that’s especially fierce.
7 Ways to Calm Down Kids Without Using a Screen

You may be tempted to turn on Baby Shark in the middle of a temper tantrum, but these mind-body tricks work better than distractions.
How to Discipline Your Kids—Without Destroying Their Self Esteem

You don’t want to punish your kids—you just want them to start behaving better. As a clinical psychologist and mother of four, I’d like to share the magic of “soft criticism.”
How to Handle Baby Temper Tantrums

Is your child having temper tantrums before turning one? Dr. William Sears shares advice for handling baby mood swings.
How to Make a Glitter Jar—And Why Your Toddler Needs One

In the same way that adults meditate, a child can use this clever craft when she gets overwhelmed.
10 Ways to Say "No" Without Saying No

Telling your toddler "no" is one of the easiest forms of discipline, but it isn't always the most effective. Here are 10 better ways to get your tot to listen.
14 Ways to Tame Your Kid's Tantrums

The smart parent's guide to coping with your kid's fits.
9 Secrets to Toddler Discipline

How to Put an End to Difficult Behavior

14 Tips for Disciplining Your Toddler

The 20 Commandments of Toddler Discipline

Dad's Shocking Facebook Post Offering 'Free' Spankings Is Going Viral

The father of five named Dwayne Stamper went viral recently for taking to Facebook to offer "free ass whoopins!"

10 #Goals On Your Toddler's To-Do List This Year

3 Secrets to Happy Travels With Toddlers

This Video Nails Why We Can't Finish Our Convos When Kids Are Around

Toddler Discipline: Exhibit A

Toddler Discipline: Exhibit B

Toddler Discipline: Exhibit C

When Your Kid Dresses Like a Superhero 24/7

Ashton Kutcher Totally Nails the Struggle of Having a Toddler

4 Preschool Problems—Solved!

Back-Talk Boot Camp: Stop the Sass

A New Study Says Daycare Doesn't Make Kids Aggressive

When Your Toddler Starts Testing His Limits

How to Stop Yelling at Your Kids

The Top Toddler Tantrum Spots

My child holds her breath during tantrums, is this harmful?

Why is my daughter so emotional?

How do I teach my son not to interrupt me?

How can I avoid being a parent who yells?

How should I deal with my toddler's male dominance issues?

How do I handle time-out?

What can I do to make my son play nice?

How can I get my 4-year old to be more honest?

How do you start time-out with a two year old?

How can I encourage my daughter to stop begging to get her way?

How can I best manage activities and potty training for twin toddlers as a single mom?

