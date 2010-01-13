Teaching Your Child Independence

Part of being independent is being able to make decisions for yourself, so let your toddler make some of his own choices throughout the day. "The key is not to ask open-ended questions that can get you into trouble," says Laura Olson, a former teacher and the vice president of education for Kiddie Academy, a national child care and education franchise. "Narrow down the options first: 'Would you like peanut butter and jelly or macaroni and cheese for lunch?'" Try this by offering your child two flavors of her favorite 100% juice drink, like Capri Sun. Ask him, “Would you like fruit punch or apple.” "They're making the final decision, but you're still in control," explains Olson.