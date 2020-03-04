Social Development

Social Emotional Learning is Essential for Child Development—Here’s How to Teach It at Home
Social emotional learning (SEL) teaches important life skills like managing emotions, building relationships, and making decisions. Learn about the benefits of SEL and how to incorporate it into your child’s everyday life.
36 Questions to Ask Toddlers to Get Them Talking
Learn about your little one and deepen your connection with fun conversations by asking these silly, insightful, and thoughtful questions.
14 Ways to Build Your Child's Social Skills From Home
While replicating social skills learning without the help of classmates and peers may seem tricky, these easy activities focused on listening, interacting, and storytelling will keep your kids socially engaged all day long even at home.
Seeing My Postpartum Body Through My Toddler's Eyes Boosted My Self-Esteem
My 2-year-old daughter's innocent, healthy self-image helped me re-adjust the way I think about myself all because of one endearing gesture. 
I Hate Playdates, Here's Why I Set Them Up Anyway
Playdates can definitely suck. From making small talk with other moms to obsessing about germs, I'm not the only mama who dreads these seemingly-mandatory social interactions. Still, is it wise to avoid playdates all together? Experts weigh in.
Boys vs. Girls: How to Tailor Your Parenting Techniques
They interpret what you say—as well as your tone, volume, and body language—very differently. Here are my favorite psychologist strategies for encouraging any child to listen and open up. 
4 Ways to Comfort Your Child Without Words
When your kid is sad, lonely, or discouraged, you’ll search for exactly the right thing to say. Sometimes, a gesture like warming him up (literally!) is the best way to make him feel loved and protected.
Your Toddler's Possessive Phase, Explained
This possessive phase may be challenging, but it can give you insight into your toddler’s growing mind.
This Family Donned Helmets to Support Their Son
Your Baby Knows Who's the Boss at Just 17 Months Old
3 Practical Ways to Talk to Kids About Strangers
New Report Is an Important Reminder That Little Kids Have Big Feelings

8 Things I Won't Miss About the Toddler Years

There are many great things about parenting a toddler, but to be honest, I'm not really cherishing all the moments. Here are the things I'll miss the least.

This Toddler Who Won't Leave Her Mom Alone in the Bathroom Is All of Our Lives
Aww! Study Shows Toddlers and Puppies Are Surprisingly Similar
Preschoolers' Personality Traits May Be 'Contagious' Among Peers
Reluctant Hugs: Why You Shouldn't Force Kids to Show Physical Affection
5 Ways to Encourage Your Quiet Child
Magical Thinking and the Holidays: Is It Harmful to Lie to Our Kids?
3 Tips to Navigate Your Kid's First Friendships
3 Ways to Raise a Caring Toddler
The American Academy of Pediatrics Just Changed the Screen-Time Rules Again
4 Gifts You'll Definitely Get From Your Kids
Confessions of a Grown-Up: I Was a Bad Example
Kristen Bell Exclusive: Why I Teach My Kids About Charity
Target and Old Navy Are Both Under Fire for 'Sexist' Girls' Clothing
Ever Wonder What Your Child's Imaginary Friend Looks Like? Then You Have to See These Photos
4 Things You Should Know About Gender Stereotypes in Kids' Toys
10 Precious Toddler Milestones Your Doctor Won't Ask About
Adele Hits Disneyland With Her Son Dressed as Anna from 'Frozen'
Watch This Adorable 5-Year-Old Wax Poetic About Her Boy Troubles
French Retailer Calls for Gender-Free Christmas in Powerful New Ad
13 Things You Wish People Would Say to Your Daughter Instead of, 'Aren't You Pretty?!'
13 Things You Wish People Would Say to Your Son Instead of 'Aren't You Big?!'
Listen Up! 5 Games to Get Your Toddler to Listen
Letting Kids Choose What They Wear
Big Mouth: Embarrassing Things That Kids Say
How to Help Young Siblings Bond
