Preparing Your Older Child for a New Sibling

Once the baby arrives, make sure you and your spouse spend plenty of alone time with the big sibling, says Jennifer Shu, M.D., a pediatrician in Atlanta, Georgia, and author of Heading Home with Your Newborn. Doing so helps remind older children that while Mommy and Daddy do love the new baby, they still love the other kids just as much. You and your firstborn can grab a quick lunch together at home while the baby is sleeping or even go for a walk to a nearby playground. If necessary, ask visiting grandparents or relatives to help out with babysitting. Your infant will not know whether she spent every waking moment of her first few months with you -- but your older one might.