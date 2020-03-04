Sibling Rivalry

Sibling relationships are the longest lasting personal relationships any of us will ever have, but they don't necessarily come easy. Learning to get along with a brother or sister can present many challenges. Here you'll learn how to manage sibling rivalry and ways to help siblings get along.

Watch: Twin Finds Out She's 1 Minute Younger and Can't Handle the Truth
Finding out they aren't 100 percent identical is just too much to take for these toddler twins.
Study Confirms Your Deepest, Darkest Secret: You DO Have a Favorite Kid
Say it ain't so! A study found that parents may, in fact, favor one child over another.
Study: Kids with Half- and Step-Siblings Are More Aggressive
Aggressive behavior is more common in kids who live with half- and step-siblings, a new study finds.
7 Fun Ways to Announce Your Pregnancy to Your Toddler
Get your toddler excited about being a big brother or sister!
6 Small Ways to Make Each of Your Kids Feel Special
Found: Simple but powerful ways to ensure all of your children feel like a VIP.
Are Smaller Families Better for Kids?
A new study says more siblings equal more problems for kids in large families.
20 NICU Babies Meet Their Big Sibs for the First Time
Some siblings have to wait longer to meet their little brother or sister—but that doesn't mean they're any less excited! These adorable reader-submitted images perfectly depict the excitement big sibs feel when they finally meet the newest addition to the family.
6 Ways Parents Have Prepped Baby #1 for Baby #2
Expecting your second child? Then you're wondering how your first-born is going to handle—well, everything. We asked moms who've been there to create this real-life trouble-shooting guide. From breaking the news to stopping sneaky aggression, here's how to prep your big kid for a younger sibling.
Preparing Your Older Child for a New Sibling
How to Stop Siblings from Fighting
"My 3-Year-Old Has a Potty Mouth"
