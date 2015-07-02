Should I be worried that my daughter is a late walker?

A: All children reach their milestones at slightly different ages, but 90% of children are walking by 15 months of age. In general, when a child does not master a particular milestone during the expected time range (for walking it is 10-15 months old), it is time to do an assessment. It's possible that your daughter is fearful and just afraid to take those big steps alone. But, it's also possible that she has low muscle tone or lacks coordination and she could use some help. I suggest asking her pediatrician for a referral to a physical therapist and get her checked.