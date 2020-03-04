Reading

Reading is supposed to be fun. Here's how to make learning letters, phonics, letter blends, and sight words a fun experience for both parent and child. Plus: comprehension techniques to improve information retention and literacy programs to help your child learn to read.

Most Recent

I’m a Mom and a Literacy Specialist: Here’s How to Read to Your Kids to Inspire a Love of Books
Steal these expert secrets for turning low-key read-alouds into truly memorable moments.
I'm a Mom With a Ph.D. in Reading: Here's How I Get My Kids to Love Books
Getting kids to read and love reading are two different things. I spent years doing reading research while parenting three young kids, and here's what I learned about helping them love to read.
I Felt Guilty for Not Teaching My Daughter to Read Before Kindergarten, But Turns Out I Didn't Have To
I was ready to send my daughter off to kindergarten, but the fact I never taught her to read was making me feel like I failed her. It wasn't until my first parent-teacher conference that I changed my mind.
Reading to Children Can Give Them a Million-Word Leg Up in Kindergarten, Study Says
A new study finds a "million word gap" between children who are read to a lot and those who aren't read to at all.
This Texas Principal Reads Her Students Bedtime Stories Every Week—PJs and All
“If a child feels loved they will try. There’s no science about it.”
Dr. Seuss Books Like Horton Hears a Who! Branded Racist and Problematic in New Study
"Racism spans across the entire Seuss collection," scholars write in a new study.
Advertisement

More Reading

12 Toys That Help Kids Read and Write
Looking for a fun way to promote literacy this holiday season? We found the best gifts for every skill level.
New Research Says We Shouldn't Feel So Guilty About Letting iPads Read to Our Kids
Nothing can replace a good old-fashioned book, but maybe digital ones aren't as bad for our kids as we thought, according to new research.
18 Genius Ways to Make Kids Love Reading
'Llama Llama' Author Dies of Cancer But Has One Final Request
8 Best Kindergarten Books to Get Your Kid Ready for School
Best Children's Books of 2015

The Best Books Age by Age: Toddlers

Check out some of our favorite books for toddlers.

All Reading

Making the Most of Storytime
Great Books for Your Toddler
Poems, Songs, and Stories
The Power of Poetry
Books for Toddlers, 3-5
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com