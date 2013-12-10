Your Toddler's First Year

When's the last time you stared at the moon or stopped to smell flowers? Toddlers are fascinated by everything around them, stuff many adults no longer appreciate. Touching, smelling, and listening teaches them about the world, and seeing the look of wonder on your child's face when he comes upon something new will rekindle your own excitement.

Make the Most of It: Read him books on a variety of topics, and take time to point out neat things like the caterpillar inching across your lawn or what a leaf feels like. And keep in mind that your child's curiosity means you'll also have to be super vigilant about what he tries to touch or put in his mouth.