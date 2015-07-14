Could Your Preschooler Be at Risk for Obesity?

Shelli Cornell, a mother of four, decided it was time to change what her kids ate when she felt they were overweight and at risk for health problems, such as diabetes. She also didn't want to see them go through the emotional turmoil of being teased at school. One morning she gave her kids toast, eggs, and fruit instead of their usual store-bought breakfast pastry and they ate it without complaints. "Whatever I buy is what they eat. They can't go out and buy that food, so if I keep it out of the house they won't be eating it," Cornell says. She says after making these changes her son is also more active.