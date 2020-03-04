Physical Development

Your toddler's physical development is amazing to watch. Here you'll learn what to expect ? from running to jumping to grasping a pencil. Plus, we'll also tell you how your toddler ranks on height and weight charts compared to his peers.

5 Things to Consider Before Your Kid Does Growth Hormone Therapy
Since my 3-year-old son is shorter than 99 percent of boys his age, the doctor recommended growth hormones. Here’s what I discovered about the therapy.
8 Important Ways Sleep Helps Your Child Grow
Geek out with this fascinating look at your child’s brain and body on a good night’s sleep. 
Milestones: Red Flags to Watch For at 12 to 18 Months
Your baby is growing into a toddler! Here's what you can expect to see and when you should talk to a doctor.
Kids Can Develop Body Image Issues Way Earlier Than We Think
New research finds body image awareness starts as young as preschool. What's a parent to do?
When Your Child Is Skinny
At a time when one in three kids weighs too much, an inability to pack on pounds might seem like a minor issue. But some slender children have health concerns of their own.
Is There a Legit Reason Kindergarteners Need Padded Bras?
Are padded bras for kindergarteners practical or perverted?
Chris Hemsworth Had the Best Response When His Daughter Demanded a Penis
Celebrity dad Chris Hemsworth's 4-year-old daughter is a little jealous of some equipment her two brothers have.
Could a Younger Sibling Make Your Child Skinnier?
The birth of a sibling by first grade appears to lower a child's risk of obesity, according to a new study.
5 Ways to Help Speed Up Your Toddler Slowpoke
Could Your Preschooler Be at Risk for Obesity?
Kid on the Loose: Stop Toddlers from Running Away
Fun Ways to Get Your Kids to Exercise

Is Your Child Hitting "Typical" Milestones or Could There Be a Delay?

Nearly every parent wonders at some point whether her child is on track, or if she might have a developmental delay. These guidelines will help you make sense of milestones.

