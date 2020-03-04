Physical Development

5 Things to Consider Before Your Kid Does Growth Hormone Therapy
Since my 3-year-old son is shorter than 99 percent of boys his age, the doctor recommended growth hormones. Here’s what I discovered about the therapy.
8 Important Ways Sleep Helps Your Child Grow
Geek out with this fascinating look at your child’s brain and body on a good night’s sleep.
Milestones: Red Flags to Watch For at 12 to 18 Months
Your baby is growing into a toddler! Here's what you can expect to see and when you should talk to a doctor.
Kids Can Develop Body Image Issues Way Earlier Than We Think
New research finds body image awareness starts as young as preschool. What's a parent to do?
When Your Child Is Skinny
At a time when one in three kids weighs too much, an inability to pack on pounds might seem like a minor issue. But some slender children have health concerns of their own.
Is There a Legit Reason Kindergarteners Need Padded Bras?
Are padded bras for kindergarteners practical or perverted?