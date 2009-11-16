Make Family Mealtime Enjoyable

Oh, yes, says Laura Markham, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist who specializes in child development. "It's fine to let him have something to make him feel more comfortable at meals," she says. "Think about it: A table is somewhat alien to a toddler. It's high up, and he's told to sit still, which is against his nature." Let your little one play with spoons, trains, a teddy bear--whatever keeps him happy and eating so he gets used to sitting still at the table and parents can enjoy a bit of conversation. Should there be a toy-at-the- table cutoff age? "I wouldn't set any rules about when to stop allowing your child to bring something of his to the table, but I think he'll naturally stop needing it at 4 or 5," says Dr. Markham.