Manners

Teaching kids about good manners starts by reminding your child to say please and thank you. Here you'll learn how to encourage good manners and proper etiquette including, how to behave at the table, on play dates, at restaurants, and more.

Most Recent

Don't Ban Children From Restaurants, Teach Them How to Act
A restaurant in Germany has implemented a policy where children under 14 are banned from eating there. Is this a dish of intolerance and ignorance? Mom of two, Erica Lamberg, sure thinks it is.
4 Ways to Handle Your Kids' Embarrassing Comments
You can teach your child what's appropriate to say while helping her find her own voice. 
3 Ways to Raise a Caring Toddler
Your child is learning to read other people’s feelings. Teach her the right way to respond.
Confessions of a Grown-Up: I Was a Bad Example
Inevitably, all new parents learn that now that they’re the adults in the family, they must pay scrupulous attention to what they say—and don’t say—when kids are around. 
Good Behavior Games for Preschoolers
Tired of nagging your child to do the right thing? Skip the lecture! Instead, add these super-fun ways to teach honesty, responsibility, compassion, patience, and more to your parenthood playbook. (We promise she won't even notice the lesson.)
Manners for Toddlers
It's never too early to encourage your child to be polite. Begin with these four basics.
More Manners

5 Ways to Teach Manners to Preschoolers
Now's the time to show your child the importance of being nice.
Does Your Kid Have an Attitude Problem?
Welcome to the Age of Insolence. Find out how to rein in back talk at every age.
Teaching Kids to Mind Their Manners
6 Resolutions for Better Toddler Behavior
Please Don't Do That! How to Handle Inappropriate Toddler Behavior
Are You Raising Rude Eaters?

Table for Three: Tips for Dining Out with Toddlers

Yes, you can eat out with your child. This advice will help you handle whatever drama she dishes out.

All Manners

Why Are Toddlers So Moody?
Politeness and Your Toddler
