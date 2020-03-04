Language Development

Is your child's language development on track? Find out how many words your toddler should have in her vocabulary, learn about language delays, and see if your child may need speech therapy.

Most Recent

5 Tips on Confidently Raising a Bilingual Kid in a Non-Spanish Speaking Community
It's 2020, but that doesn't mean everyone is accepting of those who prefer to speak another language over English. These tips will help you raise a bilingual kid with confidence even if you live in a majority English-speaking area.
I Feel Nervous That My Spanish Isn't Good Enough to Speak to My Baby, But Here's Why I'm Getting Over That
I never imagined how difficult it would be to raise a bilingual son and teach him to learn Spanish as I did growing up. But I've learned there are other ways to raise a proud bicultural kid.
10 Ways to Boost Your Bilingual Child's Spanish Skills at Home
Engage little language learners with these bilingual movies, audiobooks, sing-alongs, and shows worth streaming, plus tips from real moms on how they're teaching their kids Spanish.
Single Mom Creates Line of Bilingual Teddy Bears to Help Kids Learn a New Language
"I know that the most impactful tool that a child can have is through communication," Dr. Tameka Maiden says of her line, Cubby Love Bears.
Two? Three? People Are Honestly Debating How Many Times to Say 'Chugga' Before 'Choo Choo'
The Internet's latest obsession? Debating how many "Chuggas" come before "Choo Choo."
Kids Can Access Free Spanish-Language Media on the Amazon Fire Kids Edition
Get ready to hear about your favorite characters' adventures ¡en español!
Advertisement

More Language Development

5 Myths About Growing up Bilingual
Experts debunk common misconceptions and offer their best tips to set your child up for success en español.
Navigating a Childhood Apraxia of Speech Diagnosis
Meghan O'Malley thought her son had a typical speech delay. She shares her experience helping her son learn to talk after learning the truth behind his motor speech disorder.
Dax Shepard Found a Silver Lining After Accidentally Teaching His Daughter the F Word
This Dad Tracked His Son's First Words in a Really Creative Way
9 Bilingual Board Books in Spanish and English
10 Things Parents Say Instead of Swear Words

Here's a Major Reason to Encourage Your Preschooler to Nap

Nap time isn't just a break for parents. A new study finds sleep offers important advantages for preschoolers' development.

All Language Development

The Toddler Dictionary: Tips on Communicating with Your Toddler
Dania Ramirez: "Everything becomes about something bigger than me."
Hear This Baby Say "Hello" -- at 7 Weeks Old!
Helping Your Child Develop Storytelling Skills
Language Milestones
Are eBooks Just as Good as Regular Books?
6 Foreign Languages Kids Should Learn
Where You Live Can Make Baby More Open Minded
Want to Boost Baby's Language Skills? Try Talking Back!
How to Facilitate Language Growth
Trying to Express Themselves
The Importance of Small Talk
9 Ways Toddlers Say 'I Love You'
Learning Letters: Alphabet Coloring Pages and Flash Cards
Language Development Milestones: Ages 1 to 4
Getting Wordy: 4 Ways to Improve Your Preschooler's Vocabulary
Start Signing! Why Kids Should Learn Sign Language
Raise a Bilingual Kid
Teaching Manners: Little Kids, Big Mouths
Get Your Toddler Talking
Bilingual Babes: Teach Your Child A Second Language
Toddler Talk
Language Development
Talking to Toddlers
What Toddlers Understand When Adults Talk
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com