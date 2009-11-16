Everyday Toddler Lessons

Shapes and Sizes: Children as young as 2 can understand the concept of big and small. When cooking, ask your child to help you choose the right container for what you'll be serving. Say, "Do you think the strawberries will fit in the little bowl, or do we need the bigger one?"

Sounds: While kids may not be able to tell you which note is an A versus a high C, they do understand that different tones sound, well, different. This is a building block of musicality. "Clink an empty glass with a spoon, and then tap on a full one," says Lewis P. Lipsitt, Ph.D., a child-development expert at Brown University, in Providence. "Talk about how the teakettle makes a whistling noise when the water's boiling." Pointing out such things also demonstrates cause and effect -- kids learn that they can intentionally make things happen.

Counting: Set the table by the numbers. Ask your child how many napkins and forks you'll need so everyone gets one. Take it a step further by asking, "If Dad doesn't eat breakfast with us tomorrow, how many spoons will we need?"