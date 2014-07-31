Cultivating an Ear for Music

Many children are inherently musical and delight in songs with catchy melodies and repetitive words. We explain how you can nurture your youngster's enjoyment of music.

Children are inherently musical. Babies love to hear the sound of their mother's voice singing lullabies and soothing songs. The 2-year-old, with his exploding verbal skills, loves songs with catchy melodies and easily understandable words that repeat.

Sing to-and with-your toddler often. Toy and audio stores offer a vast selection of music tapes geared especially to young children. Play these as much as your child likes, but don't restrict the music she hears to these sing-along-type songs. Expose your child to rousing classical symphonies, the cool rhythms of jazz, and soothing folk music-whatever appeals to you. Your toddler will certainly develop an appreciation for music, even if she never displays any special talent.

Not surprisingly, singing can enhance a child's language skills. While your child is miming and dancing to "I've Been Working on the Railroad," he is probably expanding his vocabulary as well. Songs with repetitive phrases or refrains -- such as "Old MacDonald's Farm" -- can help him grasp concepts and master words, all while having fun!

