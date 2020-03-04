Intellectual Development

Your toddler is likely asking a lot of questions. Her cognitive development is exploding. From brain-boosting games to language-building tricks, here you'll learn everything about your child's intellectual development.

Reese Witherspoon and Her 8-Year-Old Son Love This Kiwi Crate Subscription Box
Read for more details on the different types of subscription boxes KiwiCo offers, plus get an exclusive code for 40% off your first month's subscription.
4 Big Emotions to Talk About With Little Kids
The different ways your child behaves actually stems from a list of four complex emotions. Here’s how explain them to your child in a way they’ll understand so they can learn to manage them.
5 Ways to Make Tough Conversations with Kids Easier
Whatever the topic, these suggestions from experts will make your big talk go more smoothly.
How to Tell Kids About Cancer
When tough stuff happens, it’s important to talk about it together. Here’s how one mom told her kids about her cancer diagnosis.
How to Tell Kids You're Moving
One mom shares how she told her two children they'd be moving and got over her fears of uprooting her family.
Research Finds This Trait Is Linked to Your Kid's Academic Success
Such an underrated quality.
20 Books That Encourage Empathy
Looking for books to help build emotional intelligence in your child? Check out our age-by-age guide—and head to your local library for these classics.
New Study Says You Shouldn't Call Your Kids Smart. What?!?
Are we damaging our kids by telling them they are smart? A new study says yes!
Researchers Studied Highly Gifted Kids for 45 Years—Here's What They Found
Watch This Amazing 1-Year-Old Name Every Car Make Correctly
Counting on Their Fingers Is a Good Way for Kids to Learn Math, Study Says
Science Explains Why Toddlers Don't Care About You or Anyone Else

Watch: Toddler 'Meeting' His Shadow Captures Everything That Is Pure and Magical About Childhood

Need a reason to smile today? We've got you covered with this sweet video of a 'lil guy seeing his shadow for the first time.

3 Ways to Raise a Caring Toddler
Take It From a Family Who JUST Lost a Pet: This Research About Kids' Grief Will Help
Are You Expecting Too Much From Your Toddler?
LOL Video Shows Adorable Kid Taking Coach's Words Way Too Literally
This Little Boy’s 'Wrong' Answer Reminds Us What’s Really Important in Life
Can More Motherly Love at a Young Age Make Your Kids Smarter?
Lying Is a Sign of Healthy Development in Kids (Yes, Really!)
Could a Raisin Predict How Smart Your Child Will Be?
10 Activities to Improve Your Toddler's Development
Teaching Kids to Set the Table
A Matter of Time: Teaching Kids How to Tell Time
The Power of Pretend Play
8 Easy Math Games for Toddlers
Make Learning Math Fun
Fun Excursions
Cultivating an Ear for Music
Why Tots Love to Experiment
Encouraging the Young Painter
How Little Ones Learn
Teaching Grownup Grooming Skills
Toddlers: An Intellectual Timeline
Why Art and Creativity Are Important
Media-Minded: How to Introduce Technology to Young Kids
Fuel Your Child's Desire to Learn
Remember This! Techniques to Improve Memory in Children
