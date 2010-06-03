Your Growing 3-Year-Old

Experts and parents agree: For potty training to be successful, your child must be ready. By 3 years old, your toddler might express interest in using the bathroom; she might tell you she has to go or ask for a clean diaper. Start a routine of having her sit on the potty throughout the day to become comfortable with it. Some accidents are normal, but if after several weeks your child still has frequent accidents or just isn't interested in the potty, take a break. You can try again in a month or two when the child might be more interested or ready for training.

When your little one is ready to learn, heap on the praise and encourage your "big girl" to go potty independently. Many parents swear by bribes and rewards, such as sticker charts. Remember, even if your child can use the potty during the day, she might not be capable of staying dry at night. Slip your tot into a pair of disposable training pants before bed for a better night's sleep.