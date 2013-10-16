Toddler Milestones 12-17 Months
Children reach dozens of new milestones during their second year, from walking, running, and jumping to speaking and learning how to play. Here's everything you need to know about your toddler's development.
Gets Attached to Lovey
While not every toddler will have or use a "lovey," many young children will develop a strong attachment to a specific stuffed animal or blanket. Why? Because these objects offer a comforting sense of security. They can also help tame tantrums, a win-win for parents during this transitional age.
Starts Showing Right- or Left-Hand Dominance
Set your child's spoon on their high-chair tray and watch: Do they pick it up with the same hand each time? Many children begin favoring one hand over the other at this age.
Loves Playing Games
Even the simplest game of hide-and-seek might have your little one squealing with delight. Children learn to love play at or around one year of age. Playing games together is also great for bonding. It is healthy for your toddler—and you!
Has Perfected 2 Words
By baby's first birthday, they've probably perfected a couple of words—ball, bye, maybe even Mama or Dada. Keep talking with your tot and watch their vocabulary grow!
Loves Their Reflection
Mirror, mirror on the wall. Your toddler is the fairest of them all! A baby-safe mirror is a great toy for this age; they'll be delighted by their own reflection.
Bends for an Object and Can Pick It Up
The next time your little one drops a toy, watch to see if they'll retrieve it. They might be able to bend over and pick up objects now without falling.
Follows Simple Instructions
Your child will learn to follow simple instructions between 12 and 18 months. Play a few games of Simon Says with your tot to strengthen their listening and reactive skills.
Eats with Their Fingers
Utensils are tricky for small hands with underdeveloped coordination yet your child is striving for independence and wants to feed themself. Eating with fingers is a natural, healthy development for your toddler.
Has Shorter Attention Span
Your active tot might be less occupied with their toys these days and more distracted while you read to them. It's not your imagination. Their attention span is shorter.
Points at Objects
Young children may not have all the words, but they do have gestures. Toddlers tend to point their fingers at what they want—as it is an effective communication tool! You can encourage this behavior by asking your tyke to show you their ears, nose, or other like objects.
Stands Up from a Sitting Position
Your child might be a real stand-up kiddo these days! Literally. Set them in the middle of a room and see what happens. Odds are they can get to their feet from a sitting position all by themself.
Grabs Small Objects
By now your little one has likely perfected the pincer grasp—a terrific skill for picking up bits of finger food. Encourage this behavior by asking your little one to pick up blocks, toys, and other objects around the house.
Scribbling
Those squiggly lines are so much more than just simple crayon marks. Scribbling is a super skill for your toddler to perfect (as long as it's not on their bedroom wall).
Chews Larger Pieces of Food
While it's not quite time to ask your toddler how they like their steak, you might have noticed that they can now chew larger pieces of food, opening up their palate to a wider array of options.
Obeys Instructions
Part of growing up is knowing how to obey instructions—from parents, teachers, bosses, etc. Help your child practice with some fun directions as they learns this valuable skill.
Loves Helping
Sometimes toddlers make the best helpers! Your kiddo might be at a stage in which they enjoy sorting socks, putting toys in baskets, and/or picking up messes with you.
Starts Running
Time to pick up the pace, Mom and Dad! You'll be moving faster to chase after your little one now, as they begin toddling less and running more.
Cares About What They Eat
Toddlers are notorious food snobs. You tot might have previously gobbled down a variety of foods and now demands only a few select dishes during mealtime. Be calm, patient, and know this behavior is normal.
Climbs Over Everything
Has your kiddo been scaling everything in sight? You might feel as though you're raising a mountain goat rather than a toddler if your child is a natural climber!
Enjoys Playing with Friends
Chances are your active child loves moving his large muscles. Take him and a friend to the park and watch them take off across the playground. That's great toddler fun!
Understands What Pretend Means
These days your toddler understands pretending and enjoys this new type of play. Encourage them to think outside the box with banana phones, cardboard spaceships, and campouts in the living room.
Sorts Toys
When your tot begins to recognize more shapes, sizes, and colors, it's time to play with sorting toys. They sharpen their reasoning and help develop fine motor skills.