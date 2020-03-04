Milestones

Don't put that camera away so quickly. Your toddler has a lot of exciting developmental milestones ahead of her, and you don't want to miss a thing. Here you'll learn what to expect at every age and stage from dressing and undressing, potty training, early sentences, drawing, and so much more.

When Do Babies Start Walking?
If your little one has been crawling and cruising, you may wonder when she'll take her first steps. Here, experts break down the stages of walking, and they explain when most babies start moving on two legs.
Stop Asking Me About My Child's Milestones, Especially Now
Every child will create their own milestone timeline. Period. Add a pandemic, and that timeline may shift more, but here’s why that’s OK according to experts.
9 Childhood Milestones and the Right Time to Reach Them
When are they ready for a sleepover? To have their ears pierced? Ride a bike? We’ll help you find the sweet spots so you can make sure your kids’ milestones are unforgettable—in a good way.
These Hacks for How to Teach Kids to Tie Their Shoes Are Genius
Have you been trying to teach your kids to tie their shoelaces without much success? Check out these expert-approved tips and videos for help.
Why You Shouldn’t Obsess About Milestones
When your child starts walking or using the potty doesn’t matter as much as you may think it does.
Milestones: Red Flags to Watch For at 2 Years
Your toddler will grow and change at their own pace but you can guess around year two, you’ll start to celebrate some major milestones. Talk to your doctor if you notice any of these red flags.
Milestones: Red Flags to Watch For at 12 to 18 Months
Your baby is growing into a toddler! Here's what you can expect to see and when you should talk to a doctor.
12 Milestones You Shouldn't Overlook
Many of the events in your child’s life don’t feel so eventful—but they’re important signs of the growth that’s taking place right under your nose. 
So Cute! Watch These Tots Dress Themselves for the First Time
10 Precious Toddler Milestones Your Doctor Won't Ask About
The Year Ahead: Age 2
7 Crazy Important Rules for Potty Training Success

Preparing Your Child for Preschool

You don't need to buy flash cards to get your child ready for the classroom. These are the skills she really needs to succeed.

6 Moves That Show Your Toddler Is Developing
3-Year-Old Birthday Gift Ideas
2-Year-Old Birthday Gift Ideas
Guess Which Celeb Dads Got an Extra-Special Father's Day Gift?
The Baby Milestone of Prince George's That Kate and Wills Missed...
When Do Toddlers Start Running?
When Do Toddlers Start Talking?
When Do Toddlers Start Walking?
When Do Toddlers Start Self-Dressing?
Toddler Milestones 12-17 Months
4-Year-Old Birthday Gift Ideas
5 Awesome Reasons to Love Preschoolers
Little Big Moments: Your Child's Milestones
Progress Report: Your Preschooler's Milestones
The Year Ahead: Age 3
Your Growing 3-Year-Old
Milestones: Red Flags to Watch For
Why We Love 2-Year-Olds
Toddler Milestones: 18-24 Months
The Ages and Stages of Play
Your Guide to Parenting a 2-Year-Old
Your Baby from 16 to 18 Months: Baby's Language Development
Your Baby from 13 to 15 Months: Baby's First Steps
Your Child from 31 to 33 Months: Getting Creative and Assertive
Your Baby from 22 to 24 Months: Improved Language & Motor Skills
