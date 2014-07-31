The Perfect Playdate

If you're arranging a playdate or playgroup for your 2-year-old, don't agonize over the list of participants. Children this age are still fairly flexible about playmates. By 3, though, your toddler will likely have begun to voice her preferences, and you can try to accommodate her.

If a playmate displays bullying behavior, use the incident as a teaching tool. After the gathering, discuss the behavior with your child and help her to understand why the behavior is not appropriate. Unless the situation is downright dangerous, however, don't pull your child from the group on account of one other toddler. Soon enough, your child will meet -- and have to deal with -- a wide range of personalities at school.