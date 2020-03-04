Friendship

When does friendship begin to matter for toddlers and preschoolers? Learn when and how little ones make friends and how you can support these budding relationships. Here you'll find everything you need to know about parallel play, planning play dates, and managing arguments.

Parents often stress about kids and social skills, so it can be helpful to remember that social styles can look really different across ages and personalities, and still be healthy and typical. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says the key is to support our children in growing their social skills in a way that matches what feels natural to them.
Proactively teaching children about friendship can help them navigate relationships. A pair of experts share age-appropriate tips.
It’s not about pity or charity. When a child finds common ground with a peer who has special needs, the payoff is powerful—for both kids.
An adorable viral video shows a little girl discovering "a robot" in her neighborhood.
Get your baby and big kid off to a happy start with this age-by-age guide to games they can enjoy together.
This big brother comforting his little brother, who has been diagnosed with a malignant tumor, is a bittersweet example of the unbreakable bond between siblings.
Relationships may seem rocky at the preschool age, but you can help your child build strong and healthy bonds along the way.
Your child is learning to read other people’s feelings. Teach her the right way to respond.
