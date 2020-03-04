Friendship

My Outgoing Child is Suddenly Shy—How Can I Encourage Her To Be More Social With Friends?
Parents often stress about kids and social skills, so it can be helpful to remember that social styles can look really different across ages and personalities, and still be healthy and typical. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says the key is to support our children in growing their social skills in a way that matches what feels natural to them.
