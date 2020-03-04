Fear

Your toddler may exhibit signs of fear, shyness, and separation anxiety. Here you'll learn how to manage the classic \"Mommy don't leave\" symptoms, help your toddler overcome fear, make things less scary, and more.

The Age-by-Age Guide to Kid Fears
Fears through the years: Manage the most common childhood frights, from strangers to dark nights.
Cop Ensures 4-Year-Old's New House Is Monster-Free
This little preschooler can rest assured her new house is 100 percent monster free, thanks to the kindness of a local policeman.
Kelly Clarkson Is a Little Disturbed by Her Toddler's Love for 'Jurassic Park'
The mom to 2-year-old River Rose is every parent who has tried setting boundaries on screen time and ended up laughing at herself.
Confessions of a Grown-Up: My 6-Year-Old Schooled Me
My 6-year-old daughter taught me a lesson about bravery—and stepping up.
9 Secrets of Confident Kids
Here are the most effective ways to help your child become happy, self-assured, and successful.
Help Your Child Feel Safe From His Biggest Fears
From big animals to loud noises, the world can be a scary place for a little kid. Help him feel safe with these expert tips.
Is Your Toddler Stressed?
If your toddler seems more anxious or nervous than usual, learn the reasons behind the stress and the solutions for soothing it away.
5 Ways to Stop the Fears
Your kid's busy mind may be coming up with new reasons to be afraid. Try these tips to defuse scary situations.
4 Ways to Make Halloween Less Scary
New Feelings of Independence
7 Ways to Overcome the Fear of Santa
Ways to Boost Your Toddler's Confidence

Top 10 Toddler Fears

Toddlers exhibit many fears, and it can be tough to know how to reassure them of their safety. We talked to Dr. Ayelet Talmi, associate director of child development and infant health at The Children's Hospital in Denver, about the most common toddler fears and what you can do to help your child through his insecurities. Plus, she has tips on raising a child capable of managing fear.

