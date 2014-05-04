5 Things to Keep in Mind When Your Child Picks Favorites

Your increasingly independent kid is starting to develop his own preferences, from what he wants for lunch to which shoes he wears—and thanks to his budding vocabulary, he can now verbalize his likes and dislikes. However, toddlers won't always express them in the most pleasant ways. "Your child doesn't yet understand that he has the power to hurt people's feelings," says Erin Floyd, Ph.D., a clinical child psychologist in Atlanta. "If he screams for you to give the book to Daddy, it doesn't mean he loves you less—it my just be that he's in the mood for the way your husband reads to him."

Play it cool when he passes you over. If you act sad or angry, it can cause your child to pull further away. Instead, encourage his bond with your partner, which will let him know that when he comes back to you, you'll accept him with open arms. Chances are, he'll seek you out sooner rather than later. "As fierce as toddlers can be about what they want, they also change their mind frequently," says Dr. Gopnik. "So it's a safe bet that he'll shift back and forth."