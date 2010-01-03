7 Age-Appropriate Chores for Toddlers

It's good to get in the habit of cleaning up after playtime. Encourage your child to put things back by establishing a home for his playthings. Books can go in baskets or on a bookshelf. Toys can go in a toy box, in baskets, or on shelves. Next, take a walk through your rooms and find abandoned toys.

“Singing songs and playing games helps make cleanup time more fun and palatable for my daughter,” says Dr. Gayle-Farias. Try matching games, like placing blocks in one bin and cars in another, or turn it into a small competition (“Can you put the stuffed animals away faster than Mommy can?”).