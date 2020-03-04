Behavioral Development

Knowing how to relate to your toddler helps nurture good behavior. Here you'll learn about his behavioral development from the terrible twos to sudden crying and everything in between. We'll also show you how to teach children to be grateful.

My Kids Seem So Stressed—What Can I Do to Create a Calmer Household?
This past year has cranked up the stress and anxiety for most families. Fortunately, you can take steps to be the champion of calm in the household, teaching your children important skills that will help now and in the future. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., shares how.
5 Expert Tips to Help Your Sensitive Child Navigate an Overwhelming World
There are many benefits to being a highly sensitive person. Here's how to help your child manage their deep feelings in ways that also teach them coping skills.
Meditation for Kids: A Beginner's Guide
Meditation can help kids read and respond to internal signals of stress before their developing brains and bodies give in to a full-blown tantrum. The key is intuiting what your child needs to come back into balance and giving him or her the tools to practice.
22 Chore Ideas for Every Type of Kid
Find a chore your kid loves to do, and start a habit of wanting to help out that'll last a lifetime.
Why Chores Matter
By giving your kids chores from the time they are little, they’ll grow up wanting to pitch in. Just don’t expect it to make less work for you—at least at first.
Second-Born Children Are More Likely To Be Rebellious, According To Science
Listen up, second-borns!
Why Your Toddler Does Not Need to Share With Others
It turns out we've been wrong about that 'sharing is caring' motto. The authors of Terrific Toddlers explain how to prevent your little one from being selfish, and telling them to share is not the best answer. 
What Science Really Says About the Differences Between Boys and Girls
We’ve been told our little boys are naturally more active and aggressive, our girls innately more caring and cooperative—but some experts beg to differ.
How the Royals Teach Their Children to Behave So Well in Church (It's All About Rehearsal!)
I'm Raising a Son With a Mood Disorder—Here's What Works for Us
7 Pink Flags That Could Signal a Behavioral or Emotional Disorder in Your Child
6 Pediatrician-Recommended Tips for Getting Kids to Cooperate

Your Toddler's Possessive Phase, Explained

This possessive phase may be challenging, but it can give you insight into your toddler’s growing mind.

More Bad News About Flame Retardants: They May Make Your Kid a Bully
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are All of Us When Our Kids Hit the Terrible Twos
Common Time-Out Mistakes and How to Solve Them
Toddlers' Strange Habits: When to Worry
How to Help Your Preschooler Handle Emotions and Avoid Outbursts
Batman Did It! This Cute Toddler Blames the Dark Knight for Drawing on Mom's Mirror
10 Precious Toddler Milestones Your Doctor Won't Ask About
Study: Kids with Half- and Step-Siblings Are More Aggressive
5 Behavior Tweaks YOU Can Make to Get Your Child to Listen
How to Handle Your Toddler's Obsessions
A New Study Says Daycare Doesn't Make Kids Aggressive
How to Manage Your Toddler's Destructive Habits
14 Reasons to Love the 'Terrible Twos'
Five Ways to Improve Your Child's Behavior
Good Kids, Bratty Behavior
Prepping Children for Chores
Responding to Common Childhood Lies
Bring Out the Best in Your Child
9 Ways to Prevent a Meltdown—Your Kid's and Yours, Too
Very Bad Behavior
The 5-Second Discipline Fix
Age-Appropriate Chores for Kids: Getting Children to Help Around the House
5 Ways to Teach Manners to Preschoolers
"Our Toddler Caught Us in the Act"
6 Resolutions for Better Toddler Behavior
