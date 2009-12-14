Activities to Boost Language Development: 18-24 Months

By Jen Meyers and Jamie Loehr, M.D. December 14, 2009
Your toddler is at a stage where she is constantly learning language from you. Jamie Loehr M.D. and Jen Meyers, authors of "Raising Your Child" suggest these activities in order to encourage healthy language development.
Read Together

Read to your child every day, several times a day. Discuss the illustrations when you're looking at books together. Ask your child to tell you what she sees. Ask her to point out specific items on the page. Read alphabet books to lay the ground-work for learning the ABCs.

Your Child Is Intelligent!

Treat your child like she's an intelligent person. (She is!) Consciously hold conversations with her. Ask for her opinions, likes, and dislikes. Listen attentively when she talks to you, and respond in a way that shows you understand what she's saying. Repeat what she says back to her to model appropriate pronunciation as well as good listening skills.

Encourage Details

Add details to what your child says. "Yes, that's a bus. It's a blue and white city bus. It's really big!"

Model Proper Grammar

Use proper grammar when you speak to model it for your child. She learns to speak (and write) from you.

Use Complete Sentences

Help expand your toddler's abilities by speaking to her in complete sentences. If she asks for "More banana?" say to her, "You want to have more banana." Model correct word order and clear pronunciation.

Encourage Your Toddlers Imagination

Provide your toddler with puppets, dolls, stuffed animals, and make-believe play materials such as scarves, hats, old clothes, shoes, recyclables for making costumes and props, blankets for building forts, etc. Make hand puppets out of paper bags decorated with markers, paper, and glue, or out of socks decorated with buttons, yarn, and thread. Shoe her how the puppets can have a conversation with each other or with you or her. Put on a puppet show.

By Jen Meyers and Jamie Loehr, M.D.