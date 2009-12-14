Activities to Enhance Cognitive Development: 18-24 Months
Identify Noises
Ask your child to identify noises she hears: a knock at the door, the dishwasher, a barking dog, a fire truck, etc.
Give Her Choices
Give your child the chance to select between two choices as often as you can: "Would you like apple or orange juice?" "Do you want to wear your red shirt or your yellow one?" "Shall we read 'Goodnight Moon' or 'But Not the Hippopotamus?'"
Practice the Alphabet
Sing the alphabet song, and read books that highlight the ABCs.
Count
Count everything! Count how many apples you buy at the grocery store. Count the number of books on a shelf. Count the number of butterflies on a page in a book.
Point Out Shapes and Colors
Talk about shapes, colors, and numbers all day long. "That's a square, blue napkin." "We have only one banana left." "Let's find your pink PJs."
Sing Together
Sing songs together. Listen to music in the house and when driving in the car. Select music that you like well enough to play over and over again. She'll start to sing along as she recognizes the songs, and you may even recognize what she's singing from time to time!
