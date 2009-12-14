Activities to Enhance Large Motor Skills: 12-18 Months
Boxes Make Great Toys
Save large boxes for your child to play with and in. Cut holes in the sides for windows and doors. He'll love crawling in and out of the boxes, and it's a great hiding place.
Throw and Kick a Ball
Show your toddler how to throw and kick a ball. Play with small and large balls.
Push and Pull
Provide your child with push or pull toys. He's at the right age for pulling something along with him as he walks, and he'll also love pushing around large cars and trucks, other push toys, and even some of your furniture.
Use Riding Toys
Have ride-on toys for your child to play with: little cars that are powered the Fred Flintstone way (with feet on the ground), tricycles, or rocking horses.
Dance With Him
Dance with your child. Put on some music you love to dance to and boogie!
