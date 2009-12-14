6 Language and Literary Activities for Toddlers
Read to Your Child
Read, read, read and then read some more! Talk about the illustrations when you're looking at books together. Ask him to point out specific objects on the page. Read alphabet books to lay the foundation for learning the ABCs.
Have Him Describe A Story To You
Encourage your toddler to turn the pages of a book and describe the story to you. He will tell a simple story. He might say "moo" or use his hangs to show you how the chicken is eating food, but it gets him involved in the storytelling process. The more stories he tells, the better his language skills will develop.
Encourage Intelligent Conversation
Talk with your child like he's an intelligent person. (He is!) Consciously hold a conversation with him. Ask his opinions, likes, and dislikes. Listen intently when he talks to you. Respond in a manner that shows you understand what he's saying. Repeat what he says back to him, not only to model appropriate articulation but also to model good listening skills.
Use Complete Sentences
Help expand your child's language abilities by speaking to him in complete sentences. If he asks, "More?" and points to the crackers, say to him, "You want to have more crackers." Model for him correct word order and clear pronunciation.
Practice Using the Telephone
Play with a toy telephone. Soon your child will be picking up the phone and saying, "Hello." (pause) "Good." (pause) "Bye-bye!"
Sing Songs
Sing songs with your child. Listen to music. Soon he'll be singing along! Listen to local musicians. Find a children's musician and start listening to her music at home. Attend a concert with your toddler. He will be excited to realize that he already knows the words!
