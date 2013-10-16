Activities to Enhance Fine Motor Skills: 12-18 Months
Practice Puzzles
Assemble simple puzzles. The best are shapes with handles that fit into recesses on a board.
Provide His Own Space
Provide a small table and chairs, if possible, for your child to use for playing, drawing, and eating. Have play dishes for him to pretend with.
Sing Along
Sing and do the hand motions to "Itsy Bitsy Spider," "Wheels on the Bus," and "Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes."
Play Clapping and Hand Games
Play clapping and hand games such as peek-a-boo and pat-a-cake.
Build Blocks
Give your toddler blocks to stack and knock down. The one-inch wooden blocks you remember from childhood are too small for him at this age and fall over too easily. Look for blocks or boxes that measure four to six inches on each side because they are easier to stack.
Practice Dumping and Filling Objects
Collect 12- to 18-inch (30.5 to 45.7 cm) cardboard boxes for practicing dump and fill. Shoes boxes also work well for this. Children love to pour objects out of a box and then put them back in.
