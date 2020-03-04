Development

Learn about behaviors, first friends, language, manners, delays, and more with these developmental touchstones. Our month-by-month guide prepares you every step of the way.

My Outgoing Child is Suddenly Shy—How Can I Encourage Her To Be More Social With Friends?
Parents often stress about kids and social skills, so it can be helpful to remember that social styles can look really different across ages and personalities, and still be healthy and typical. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says the key is to support our children in growing their social skills in a way that matches what feels natural to them.
My Kids Seem So Stressed—What Can I Do to Create a Calmer Household?
This past year has cranked up the stress and anxiety for most families. Fortunately, you can take steps to be the champion of calm in the household, teaching your children important skills that will help now and in the future. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., shares how.
Creative Ways Parents Can Increase Their Child's Language Skills At Home
Some families are just not ready to return to their pre-pandemic routine and may be worried that their child will fall behind with their language skills. Here are some creative ways to set up a language rich home to prevent that from happening.
Reese Witherspoon and Her 8-Year-Old Son Love This Kiwi Crate Subscription Box
Read for more details on the different types of subscription boxes KiwiCo offers, plus get an exclusive code for 40% off your first month's subscription.
5 Expert Tips to Help Your Sensitive Child Navigate an Overwhelming World
There are many benefits to being a highly sensitive person. Here's how to help your child manage their deep feelings in ways that also teach them coping skills.
Social Emotional Learning is Essential for Child Development—Here’s How to Teach It at Home
Social emotional learning (SEL) teaches important life skills like managing emotions, building relationships, and making decisions. Learn about the benefits of SEL and how to incorporate it into your child’s everyday life.
What Real Friendship Should Feel Like, in Terms Simple Enough for a Child
Proactively teaching children about friendship can help them navigate relationships. A pair of experts share age-appropriate tips.
5 Tips on Confidently Raising a Bilingual Kid in a Non-Spanish Speaking Community
It's 2020, but that doesn't mean everyone is accepting of those who prefer to speak another language over English. These tips will help you raise a bilingual kid with confidence even if you live in a majority English-speaking area.
I Feel Nervous That My Spanish Isn't Good Enough to Speak to My Baby, But Here's Why I'm Getting Over That
I’m a Mom and a Literacy Specialist: Here’s How to Read to Your Kids to Inspire a Love of Books
4 Big Emotions to Talk About With Little Kids
10 Ways to Boost Your Bilingual Child's Spanish Skills at Home

When Do Babies Start Walking?

If your little one has been crawling and cruising, you may wonder when she'll take her first steps. Here, experts break down the stages of walking, and they explain when most babies start moving on two legs.

Parenting a Child With a Speech Delay Can Be Lonely
Meditation for Kids: A Beginner's Guide
I'm a Mom With a Ph.D. in Reading: Here's How I Get My Kids to Love Books
I Felt Guilty for Not Teaching My Daughter to Read Before Kindergarten, But Turns Out I Didn't Have To
5 Things to Consider Before Your Kid Does Growth Hormone Therapy
22 Chore Ideas for Every Type of Kid
Why Chores Matter
Texas Becomes the Latest State to Reintroduce Cursive Writing into Grade-School Curriculum
Reading to Children Can Give Them a Million-Word Leg Up in Kindergarten, Study Says
Development Skills Every Toddler Should Have
A Kindergarten Age Guide for Parents: When Kids Should Start School
Two? Three? People Are Honestly Debating How Many Times to Say 'Chugga' Before 'Choo Choo'
5 Ways to Make Tough Conversations with Kids Easier
How to Tell Kids About Cancer
How to Tell Kids You're Moving
This Texas Principal Reads Her Students Bedtime Stories Every Week—PJs and All
Dr. Seuss Books Like Horton Hears a Who! Branded Racist and Problematic in New Study
Kids Can Access Free Spanish-Language Media on the Amazon Fire Kids Edition
9 Preschool Behaviors That Could Signal a Learning Disability
Second-Born Children Are More Likely To Be Rebellious, According To Science
Pediatricians Suggest Gifting Your Kids With Boxes and Blocks Instead of High Tech Toys
Why Your Toddler Does Not Need to Share With Others
What Science Really Says About the Differences Between Boys and Girls
6-Year-Old Boy Speaks for the First Time After Dentist Performs 10-Second Procedure
Don't Ban Children From Restaurants, Teach Them How to Act
