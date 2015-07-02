How do I help my child now that his favorite daycare teacher is leaving?

A: If it's any consolation, you're not the only family dealing with this issue. Staff turnover is a challenge that childcare programs face nationwide. Since early-childhood teachers make so little money, they frequently have to leave to take a higher-paying job. Though that's certainly understandable, it does make things tough for kids who bond with their caregivers. Don't be surprised if your child reacts to his teacher's departure by crying, acting out, or becoming clingy. A good daycare center will work with kids to ease the transition, and you should do the same at home. Tell your son you understand why he's sad. Help him make a going-away gift for the teacher, like a card or a drawing. Take a photo of the two of them, and put it in a scrapbook for him to keep. Above all, reassure your child that his new teacher will be just as wonderful -- and that his daily routine won't change at all. --Shana Aborn