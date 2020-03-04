Daycare

Are you considering a daycare? Will you need part-time help or full-time placement? Learn the ins and outs of both in-home daycare and larger daycare centers, the pros and cons of each, and how to prepare your little one for this time away from home.

We Make Six Figures But Student Loans and Daycare Are Keeping Us Broke
Currently, one in eight Americans has student loan debt, and 63.1 million have children under 18 living at home. We're in both camps, and we're broke.
Post-Quarantine Parents Are Keeping Kids Out of Daycare for Financial Reasons—But is It Working?
Daycares have reopened, but almost none of my friends have sent their kids back. For many, it's a financial choice; the pandemic's effects on parents' income and careers have been devastating.
Yale Study Suggests Child Care Does Not Contribute to Spread of COVID-19
Finally, some good news for parents: Daycare centers using proper public health and safety measures are not associated with an increased risk of coronavirus transmission, according to a new study of more than 57,000 child care providers.
10 Gifts to Give Your Daycare Teacher to Show Them How Much You Care
Say thank you to your childcare providers with any one of these extra special gift ideas—for a year of extraordinary circumstances—sure to bring a smile to their face.
Reddit Shares Daycare Costs Around the World and Now We Want to Live in Finland
Parents know all too well about the rising costs of child care in America, but you'll never believe how the U.S. stacks up against countries around the globe.
How to Deal with Separation Anxiety in Children After COVID-19
As schools and daycares around the U.S. reopen, here's how to ease your child's separation anxiety and help them transition back to a pre-pandemic schedule.
Is It Safe to Send My Child Back to Daycare During COVID-19?
Daycares are reopening in states across the country and likely near you. But are they safe as COVID-19 cases still exist? Here’s what you need to know about the safety measures daycares are taking to protect your children.
2-Year-Old Boy Is Allegedly Beaten to Death at Unlicensed Day Care
"I'm confused. I'm hurt. I'm angry," the boy's mom said.
Mom Speaks Out After Being Asked to Breastfeed Her Twins in a Private Room at Their Daycare
Mom Gets Death Threats After Saying She Won't Send Her Kid to Daycare With Obese Workers
You Won't Believe How Much Parents Spend on Child Care, According to a New Survey
Day Care's Note to Parents to 'Get off Your Phones!!' Goes Viral

Heartbreaking: Toddler Accidentally Suffocated Under Bean Bag at Daycare

A toddler in Utah has died after a daycare staffer unknowingly suffocated him under a bean bag chair.

How to Get Kids Ready for Child Care
Interview Questions for Day Care
Tips for Choosing a Good Day-Care Center
Father Charged with Murder in Toddler's Death in a Hot Car
One Dead, 14 Injured When Car Crashes into Florida Day Care
Child Care Costs More than College in Many States
Living With Shaken Baby Syndrome
The 6 Myths of Early Childhood Education
Child Care Costs Rising, Census Data Shows
Study: Kids Don't Play Enough at Day Care, and Parents Are the Problem
