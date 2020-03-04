We Make Six Figures But Student Loans and Daycare Are Keeping Us Broke
Currently, one in eight Americans has student loan debt, and 63.1 million have children under 18 living at home. We're in both camps, and we're broke.
Post-Quarantine Parents Are Keeping Kids Out of Daycare for Financial Reasons—But is It Working?
Daycares have reopened, but almost none of my friends have sent their kids back. For many, it's a financial choice; the pandemic's effects on parents' income and careers have been devastating.
Yale Study Suggests Child Care Does Not Contribute to Spread of COVID-19
Finally, some good news for parents: Daycare centers using proper public health and safety measures are not associated with an increased risk of coronavirus transmission, according to a new study of more than 57,000 child care providers.
10 Gifts to Give Your Daycare Teacher to Show Them How Much You Care
Say thank you to your childcare providers with any one of these extra special gift ideas—for a year of extraordinary circumstances—sure to bring a smile to their face.
Reddit Shares Daycare Costs Around the World and Now We Want to Live in Finland
Parents know all too well about the rising costs of child care in America, but you'll never believe how the U.S. stacks up against countries around the globe.
How to Deal with Separation Anxiety in Children After COVID-19
As schools and daycares around the U.S. reopen, here's how to ease your child's separation anxiety and help them transition back to a pre-pandemic schedule.