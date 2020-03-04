Childcare Basics

'I Love Them Like My Own': The Father Who Only Takes in Sick Children
I’m a foster dad who takes in only terminally ill children. Why? No one else will.
Your Kid's Biggest Bath Time Problems, Solved By Real Moms
Whether you wash your kid once a day or once a week (no judgment here!), this advice will keep you both afloat in the bathroom.
You Won't Believe How Much Parents Spend on Child Care, According to a New Survey
Child care takes a big bite out of many families' income. How much does daycare or a nanny take out of your budget?
How to Find Quality Child Care
Advice to make sure your kid will get the best child care experience.
What Are the Different Types of Child Care?
Looking for some extra help with your children? Learn more about the different types of care options—such as nannies, babysitters, au pairs, mother's helpers, and daycare centers—and choose the best one for your family.
How to Find Child Care for Special-Needs Kids
Advice on how to make sure your special-needs child has the right care experience.