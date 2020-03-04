Childcare

Finding the right childcare is a big deal, and it's no wonder -- is there anything more important than your child? Here you'll learn about the various types of child care, get advice on which is right for your situation, and find information to help you find the right person to take care of your toddler or preschooler.

Nanny Captures Baby's First Steps, Sweetly Tries To Pretend It's New Information To Spare Mom's Feelings
One parent went on Reddit to discuss TFW she realized her nanny saw her toddler's first steps.
We Make Six Figures But Student Loans and Daycare Are Keeping Us Broke
Currently, one in eight Americans has student loan debt, and 63.1 million have children under 18 living at home. We're in both camps, and we're broke.
Post-Quarantine Parents Are Keeping Kids Out of Daycare for Financial Reasons—But is It Working?
Daycares have reopened, but almost none of my friends have sent their kids back. For many, it's a financial choice; the pandemic's effects on parents' income and careers have been devastating.
How Shelling Out for Daycare Costs Helps You, Your Kids, and the Economy
Though it's a major expense for most families, consistent child care for children of working parents provides economic, educational, and personal value. Here's why it's a good bang for the buck—not just for families, but for us all.
Child Care Costs Are Why I'm Not Having More Kids
The rise of "one and done," only-child families in the United States is largely due to skyrocketing child care costs. At this rate, can working parents even afford to...work?
KinderCare Is Offering Families a Free Day of Child Care Because Parents Need It in 2020
Parents of kids aged 6 weeks to 12 years can cash in on a much-needed free day of child care from now until the end of the year.
Yale Study Suggests Child Care Does Not Contribute to Spread of COVID-19
Finally, some good news for parents: Daycare centers using proper public health and safety measures are not associated with an increased risk of coronavirus transmission, according to a new study of more than 57,000 child care providers.
10 Gifts to Give Your Daycare Teacher to Show Them How Much You Care
Say thank you to your childcare providers with any one of these extra special gift ideas—for a year of extraordinary circumstances—sure to bring a smile to their face.
Reddit Shares Daycare Costs Around the World and Now We Want to Live in Finland
Many Child Care Centers May Have to Close Without Government Assistance
North Carolina Health Officials Report COVID-19 Clusters at Daycare Centers
How to Deal with Separation Anxiety in Children After COVID-19

Is It Safe to Send My Child Back to Daycare During COVID-19?

Daycares are reopening in states across the country and likely near you. But are they safe as COVID-19 cases still exist? Here’s what you need to know about the safety measures daycares are taking to protect your children.

Police Investigating Viral Video of Daycare Worker Pulling 3-Year-Old Girl's Hair
'I Love Them Like My Own': The Father Who Only Takes in Sick Children
Your Kid's Biggest Bath Time Problems, Solved By Real Moms
Mom Gets Death Threats After Saying She Won't Send Her Kid to Daycare With Obese Workers
Childcare and Working Parents: The Juggle Is Real
You Won't Believe How Much Parents Spend on Child Care, According to a New Survey
You Won't Believe How Much the Average U.S. Parent Is Paying for a Babysitter
This Bachelor Parody Is the Babysitter Reality Show We Didn't Know We Needed
Day Care's Note to Parents to 'Get off Your Phones!!' Goes Viral
Can't Get a Babysitter for December 10? Here's Why
10 Texts You NEVER Want to Get From the Babysitter
Setting Social Media Boundaries With Babysitters: What Parents Need to Know
8 Totally Awkward Babysitter Encounters
Heartbreaking: Toddler Accidentally Suffocated Under Bean Bag at Daycare
Would You Hire a Teenage Boy as Your Babysitter?
What's Up Moms Confess: I Love My Babysitter Except When She…
What to Expect From the New Rules for Daycare Food
This Model Mom Spends EVERY Weekend Kid-Free: Greedy or Genius?
How to Build a Successful Babysitting Cooperative
Why Do Moms Have to Go Back to Work Before They're Ready?
Should Abuela Be Your Babysitter?
A New Study Says Daycare Doesn't Make Kids Aggressive
Becoming a mom to a 4-year-old?
How can I help my toddler deal with severe separation anxiety?
Will teaching my baby a second language give him greater difficulty in learning the first?
