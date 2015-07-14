Big Ideas for Little Kids' Rooms
When you're ready to freshen up your child's room, let his emerging interests lead the way. Whether he's passionate about sports, animals, or the great outdoors, you can find decorative accessories that showcase the things he loves -- and that will grow with him. To inspire you, Child gathered samples of paint, wallpaper, fabrics, laminates, floor coverings, and trims that can give your home a designer look without costing a fortune. Our selections work equally well in a playroom, a bathroom, or any space that kids claim as their own.
Wild Things
For an at-home safari, choose accessories in a restful palette of creams, soft greens, and khaki. Right: A toddler-size animal-print rocker rests easily on a washable vinyl area rug, backed by contrasting wallpaper and a jungle-scene border. City Cricket rocker; Chilewich floor mat; Waverly wallpaper. Left: For a bath, consider a parade of ceramic-tile animals, earth-tone laminates, and splatter-pattern vinyl flooring. Braided or fringed trim adds interest to ready-made curtains. Waverly and York wallpaper; Waverly fabrics and paint; Country Floors tiles; Wilsonart laminates; Armstrong flooring; Ikea curtain finial; Wrights trims.
Best in Show
The cutest wallpaper for young dog lovers shows pups at work and play. Primary colors in paint, fabrics, and decorative extras carry out the canine theme. Waverly and Seabrook wallpaper; Waverly fabrics; Crayola paint; Country Floors tiles; Holy Cow switchplate covers; Modern Objects drawer pull; So-Good plaid ribbon.
Garden of Delight
Bring the outdoors in with a sweet array of pink and green accessories paired with flower tiles, a lawn of grass-green laminate, and go-anywhere daisy-chain trim. It's an instant indoor meadow for your child. Waverly and Seabrook wallpaper; Waverly fabrics; Crayola paint; Wilsonart laminate; Country Floors tiles; Gail Ahlers daisy switchplate cover; Wrights trim.
Ship Shape
These seaworthy furnishings look so fresh, your child will want to go barefoot year-round. Right: A sailboat table-and-bench set is perfect for picnics, art projects, and games. Cheerful accents include a wavy rug and nautical wallpaper. City Cricket table and bench; Waverly wallpaper border; Capel rug. Left: Choose your favorite accessories in warm shades of blue. Seabrook wallpaper and borders; Waverly fabrics; Crayola paint; Ann Sacks and Country Floors tiles; Holy Cow switchplate cover; Modern Objects and Knobelties drawer pulls; Wrights rickrack; Hollywood Trims pom-pom edging.
Home Run!
Future sports superstars will cheer for a room that shows team spirit, while parents applaud the classic look of pinstripes and checks. Right: Keys to a low-maintenance kid space include a slipcovered chair, plank flooring, and washable wallpaper. Mitchell Gold rocker; York wallpaper; Village wallpaper border; Congoleum flooring. Left: Small touches-a starry switchplate cover, ball-shaped drawer pulls, all-American fabrics-make a room special. Village and Seabrook wallpaper; Waverly fabrics; Ralph Lauren paint; Country Floors tiles; Knobelties drawer pulls; Robinwood switchplate cover; So-Good soccer ball ribbon.