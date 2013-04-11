Our home editor, Susan Leaderman, knew just what she wanted when she redecorated her 3-year-old daughter Lilah's bedroom: mod white furniture and a fresh take on the classic pink theme (translation: nothing frilly or cutesy). The result is a comfy space that Lilah adores -- and one that will grow with her as she gets older.

Sleek Chic

Two low dressers placed side by side run the width of the room and hold Lilah's clothes and toys; nurseryworks.net. Wilma lamp, Sparrow shade from poshtots.com.

Sitting Pretty

No need for a fussy painted chair -- this simple kid-size lounger is a cushy place to read stories (and the slipcover is washable). Karlstad chair.

Beddy Buy

Instead of a twin bed, Susan chose a versatile full-size platform bed upholstered in neutral, easy-to-clean microsuede. Ella bed.

Pillow Talk

Lilah gets a kick out of her colorful mix-and-match bedding. Pink duvet and pillowcase; dwellshop.com. All other bedding; pineconehill.com.