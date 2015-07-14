18 Adorable Girl Rooms
No Color Left Unturned
A rainbow of bright hues shines through this room and touches everything from pillows to walls. When using a strong palette of colors, repeat a particular element to create a sharp look. In this room, circles take the leading role, appearing on bedding, walls, the rug, and artwork. Also use a neutral color, such as white, for furniture, to soften bold colors.
Fun & Functional
Hitting the books might be a chore, but in a room as fun as this, homework time just might get a little easier. A large desk and office chair, with storage bins beneath, create a work zone. But when it's time for fun, ample seating, a fun color scheme, and whimsical touches turn this room into a space for giggling with friends.
No Pink Here
Breaking away from traditional girl colors, this room has a modern vibe with its shades of orange -- ranging from sherbet to pumpkin -- and shocks of electric blue. Girl appeal is added with floral prints, which are graphic rather than flowery, keeping with the modern design.
Power in Paint
To vary solid-color walls, try this easy, do-it-yourself project. Mark out different sizes of squares on the wall with painter's tape. Then fill in the shapes with three to four different colors. Here, bold raspberry, tangy orange, and sweet pink squares spruce up a peach background.
Home Organization: Kid's Clothing Storage
Watch this video to learn how to make the most of the closet space your child's bedroom offers.
As She Grows
While pretty is important, practicality is also a must. White furniture can remain in the room through all stages of childhood. Bedding, accessories, and paint colors can easily be changed as tastes go from little girl to teen. The many storage options, such as built-in cabinets and nightstands, can readily go from holding dolls to fashion magazines and makeup.
Fit for a Princess
Though it's for two little girls, this room has plenty of grown-up sophistication. Crown molding, the fireplace mantel, and carved-wood bed frames are all highly traditional, but they are all finished in soft white rather than a dark stain. To create your own elegant room, stick with a palette of two colors, such as the sage and rose in this room.
Statement of Style
Mix in old with the new to craft a look that is as unique as your little girl. A monogrammed bedspread is a classic, but done up in magenta, it has a decidedly modern edge. Mod flower curtains contrast with vintage toile-print pillows. The curtains are hung at ceiling height to emphasize the large bold pattern of the fabric.
Writing on the Wall
A favorite poem becomes art in this little girl's room. And you don't have to be an artist to create your own word art. Look for stencils and wall decals at crafts stores and online. Make sure the color of the lettering contrasts with the wall color to ensure your message will read loud and clear.
Spot It
A colorful polka-dot theme gets a sophisticated update with splashes of neutral brown. The cheery spots pop up on the bedding and walls (create a similar look with wall decals). Add in a few chocolate-brown elements, such as throw pillows, and the room takes on a more mature look, perfect for girls growing into adolescence.
Zone In
Designate areas in a bedroom for specific purposes. A cozy bench by the window is a sunny spot for reading. Big baskets on a shelving unit house toys and books in a central location. A small table in the center of the room can be set for tea with friends or can be used as a work area for art projects or studying.
Fun for All
Sisters sharing a room can be a recipe for squabbling. To keep the peace, go in with a game plan. If the girls are old enough to help with decor decisions, ask for their input. That way they'll feel like they have a vested interest in the room. Also, designate an area for each girl's stuff so both will feel like they have their own space. Another tip: Plan for the future. When baby outgrows the crib, be prepared to shift around furniture or consider adding a bunk bed or a trundle bed.
Earth-Minded
Looking for a theme beyond tiaras and bows? Use nature as your muse. The wisteria branches above the changing table add a personalized touch to the classic, neutral design of this room.
Curtain Call
Create a simple canopy without a four-poster. Measure a piece of fabric to suspend over the length and width of the bed. Sew (or use fusible web) side panels along the corners of the fabric. Suspend over the corners of the bed with hooks screwed into the ceiling.
Repurposed & Multipurposed
Wake up an old desk set with a fresh coat of paint, and add in a mirror to create an instant vanity. The top of the desk can hold a large spread of beauty accouterments as well as books, a laptop, and a notebook for study time. Add a few final touches by reupholstering the chair and decorating with girly accents.
Simply Bold
This room, done in daring strokes of aqua and pink, is proof that two colors can pack a punch. Looking to create your own dramatic look? Use large blocks of your chosen colors (such as on the wall and bedspread), limit patterns, and add in doses of white for a crisp finish.
Welcome Change
For the girl who is always experimenting with a new look, offer her a solid-color bedspread with the option of interchangeable throw pillows. Start off with a few, then let your girl add and subtract as you both find new pillows to mix in. Search out clearance racks and discount stores for affordable pillows to switch up the look.
Floral Fusion
Flowers have long been a staple in girls' rooms. Keep with tradition, but modernize the look with bright colors and fun prints. Here, pumpkin oranges mix with vibrant shades of violet. Walls and pillows are accented with graphic flowers. For another modern twist, polka-dot sheer curtains contrast the girly florals.
Look at Me
A bank of windows frames a pretty picket-fence bed. Surrounded by colorful curtains, the bed is the room's focal point. Sunlight streams in to illuminate the space, but heavy curtains can be drawn to block out the light for nap time. Although a double bed might look oversized now, it will accommodate a growing child in later years, making it a strategic long-term investment.
