18 Adorable Girl Rooms

Sisters sharing a room can be a recipe for squabbling. To keep the peace, go in with a game plan. If the girls are old enough to help with decor decisions, ask for their input. That way they'll feel like they have a vested interest in the room. Also, designate an area for each girl's stuff so both will feel like they have their own space. Another tip: Plan for the future. When baby outgrows the crib, be prepared to shift around furniture or consider adding a bunk bed or a trundle bed.